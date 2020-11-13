 Skip to main content
Letter: To achieve real diversity, Editorial Board needs women
Letter: To achieve real diversity, Editorial Board needs women

Regarding editorial page editor Tod Robberson’s column “Antonio French joins the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board as writer and columnist” (Nov. 9): I read with pleasure the column about expanding diversity on the Editorial Board. Antonio French seems a good choice. But I am dismayed that the only names mentioned were male. Surely the wisdom of incorporating a female perspective should be obvious today. And I don’t mean just a token female. Since we represent over half the population, I would suggest about half the board should be female. You might be amazed at the different perspectives.

Marcia Block • Crestwood

