Letter: To all who want to ‘defund’: Read the US Constitution

Regarding “Could St. Louis County ‘defund’ the police in wake of George Floyd protests?” (June 10): Defunding the police is a ridiculous idea. It’s just as dumb as President Donald Trump’s decision in 2017 to defund the White House Pandemic Preparedness Committee, as dumb as government leaders’ decisions to defund public health, defund Medicare, defund environmental protections and the current proposal to defund the United States Postal Service. Defund, defund, defund is the theme of our current leaders. No wonder protesters have called to defund police.
Do our leaders not know the preamble of the United States Constitution? We the people said in the 18th century, and we say now, that this Union is “to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
Rev. Dr. Paul K. Schwartzkopf • New Haven
