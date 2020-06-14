Letter: To all who want to ‘defund’: Read the US Constitution
0 comments

Letter: To all who want to ‘defund’: Read the US Constitution

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Constitutional Convention

This photo provided by the Library of Congress shows a painting by Howard Chandler Christy on display in the U.S. Capitol of George Washington presiding at the signing of the Constitution of the United States in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787. As Republicans win control of more legislatures across the country, some want to use their growing power to limit federal spending and are considering calling a national constitutional convention. The move would be historic, as there has not been one since Washington led the original proceedings himself. But looking strictly at the math, the notion is not entirely out of reach. (Library of Congress via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding “Could St. Louis County ‘defund’ the police in wake of George Floyd protests?” (June 10): Defunding the police is a ridiculous idea. It’s just as dumb as President Donald Trump’s decision in 2017 to defund the White House Pandemic Preparedness Committee, as dumb as government leaders’ decisions to defund public health, defund Medicare, defund environmental protections and the current proposal to defund the United States Postal Service. Defund, defund, defund is the theme of our current leaders. No wonder protesters have called to defund police.

Do our leaders not know the preamble of the United States Constitution? We the people said in the 18th century, and we say now, that this Union is “to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

Rev. Dr. Paul K. Schwartzkopf • New Haven

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports