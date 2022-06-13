Letter: To ban AR-15s, show the graphic horror that they cause

Regarding “ Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam ” (June 13): What will it take to prod Congress into action regarding substantial gun control laws? It appears the school massacres at Sandy Hook, in Connecticut, and Uvalde, Texas, will not spurn them on to outlaw assault weapons. Just more talk, more arguing, more appeasing their gun-loving constituents that has resulted in no action.

When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, his widow’s pink Chanel suit was stained with the President’s blood. Jackie Kennedy was asked if she wanted to change her clothing. She said no, let them see what they’ve done. To that end, perhaps lawmakers viewing photos of the children’s bodies, so badly damaged by automatic weapon fire that only DNA was used to identify them, should be made mandatory. In that way they can see what their years of inaction has done.