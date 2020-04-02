Letter: To battle coronavirus, bring back 1940s-era tax rates
Letter: To battle coronavirus, bring back 1940s-era tax rates

President Donald Trump has correctly stated that we are in a “war” with the coronavirus. So far, Congress has passed emergency relief bills totaling $2.2 trillion. Before this crisis, Congress had given us a tax cut that favored the wealthy and $1 trillion to the national debt. I’m concerned that in the near future, Republicans will resume their old argument that the only way to cut the possibly crippling federal debt load will be to cut Social Security and Medicare, the safety net millions of Americans rely on for survival under “normal” conditions.

I am old enough to recall how the “Greatest Generation” paid for World War II. Among other things, the top marginal income tax rate for the wealthy was 91% during the war and for 15 years afterward. Which is to say, the wealthy paid their share. To fund the current war against the coronavirus and its expected economic aftermath, we need to restore wartime income taxes, at least for the rich and possibly for some of the rest of us. If current generations are not willing to pay for this, our children and grandchildren will have to.

Gail Ahumada, M.D. • St. Louis

