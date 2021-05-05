Letter: To battle crime, end the segregation of police unions

Regarding “Editorial: Caustic St. Louis union leader puts police in a weaker negotiating position” (April 17): In my opinion, racism and inequities exist in both the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments.

To resolve this, I suggest that the two unions officially representing St. Louis city and county officers, along with the Ethical Society of Police, which represents Black officers in both jurisdictions, come together as one to represent a united front. It’s counterproductive and serves no purpose that these unions are so racially divided.

It would behoove both white and Black officers to work in tandem to address our crime rate. White and Black officers should work with each other, not against each other. The role of the police is to serve and protect all citizens, regardless of race. One police union, representing all of its officers, would be the most beneficial.

Perhaps Abraham Lincoln summed up the principle of togetherness best in 1858 when, in defense of the Union, he famously proclaimed: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Gene Carton • University City