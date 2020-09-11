Letter: To be fair, report on Biden’s family financial dealings

Regarding the editorial “No, Trump’s tax-funded profits aren’t private ‘business relationships’ (Sept. 7): Invoking the words of the newspaper’s founder, Joseph Pulitzer, that the Post-Dispatch will essentially fight fraudsters, demagogues and public plunders of all parties, I anxiously await your expose of the dealings of Democrat Joe Biden’s family over his 47 years in politics and the millions that his children and siblings have made off tax-funded government contracts.
Thomas J. Gilliam • Ballwin
