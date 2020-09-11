 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To be fair, report on Biden’s family financial dealings
0 comments

Letter: To be fair, report on Biden’s family financial dealings

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Regarding the editorial “No, Trump’s tax-funded profits aren’t private ‘business relationships’ (Sept. 7): Invoking the words of the newspaper’s founder, Joseph Pulitzer, that the Post-Dispatch will essentially fight fraudsters, demagogues and public plunders of all parties, I anxiously await your expose of the dealings of Democrat Joe Biden’s family over his 47 years in politics and the millions that his children and siblings have made off tax-funded government contracts.

Thomas J. Gilliam • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports