Letter: To beat virus, prioritize lives over personal freedom
Letter: To beat virus, prioritize lives over personal freedom

Regarding “Omicron, knocking on Missouri’s door, could overwhelm already-struggling state, health officials warn” (Dec. 22): When the coronavirus first hit, my clear response was to ignore former President Donald Trump and trust the science. So, I shunned crowds and parties, instituted a 14-month moratorium on card games with my friends, bought masks and wore them on every trip to the store. Plus, I washed my hands like Lady Macbeth. I happily drove 81 miles each way to Cuba, Missouri, twice, to get my Pfizer shots; then last October I received my booster (I’m over 65 and possess two risk factors).

Despite this and all my precautions, I tested positive for the virus on Dec. 18, and as a result, will have to spend Christmas and possibly New Year’s by myself. But I can deal with my temporary loss of freedom. I consider myself lucky, since I received the three shots, I will not die from this disease.

More than 800,000 Americans have needlessly died from this virus. What is the magic number — 5 million, 25 million? How many Americans must die in pain, grasping for air, separated from their families?

It’s far past time to hit the reset button. The safety and lives of the American people must take priority over individual freedom. If not, the anarchy of the last two years will continue.

Scott Miller • Chesterfield

