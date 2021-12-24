Letter: To beat virus, prioritize lives over personal freedom

Regarding “Omicron, knocking on Missouri’s door, could overwhelm already-struggling state, health officials warn” (Dec. 22): When the coronavirus first hit, my clear response was to ignore former President Donald Trump and trust the science. So, I shunned crowds and parties, instituted a 14-month moratorium on card games with my friends, bought masks and wore them on every trip to the store. Plus, I washed my hands like Lady Macbeth. I happily drove 81 miles each way to Cuba, Missouri, twice, to get my Pfizer shots; then last October I received my booster (I’m over 65 and possess two risk factors).

Despite this and all my precautions, I tested positive for the virus on Dec. 18, and as a result, will have to spend Christmas and possibly New Year’s by myself. But I can deal with my temporary loss of freedom. I consider myself lucky, since I received the three shots, I will not die from this disease.