Letter: To beat virus, US needs World War II fighting spirit

Dec. 7 will be the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, an event that catapulted the United States into World War II. More than 16 million Americans served in uniform during that conflict. But not all Americans were in agreement on how to confront the threats presented by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

On the homefront, some Americans saw the war as an opportunity to profit. Some Americans didn’t recognize the threat that fascism presented. Regardless, enough Americans came together and made personal sacrifices to defeat our enemies. Folks on the homefront made sacrifices as well with food and commodities rationing and other measures supporting the war effort.

Today, it seems that we can’t get our citizenry to come together to defeat a virus. I wonder what the United States would have looked like in 1946 if the population on Dec. 6, 1941, was as tuned in to “alternative facts” and as divided as today’s population?

Joe Boehler • Spanish Lake