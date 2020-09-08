Letter: To boost Social Security, eliminate the wage ceiling

The letter, “Retirees take note: Trump will destroy Social Security” (Sept. 3), partially mischaracterized President Donald Trump’s proposal on Social Security payroll tax withholding. It only suspends the tax withholding for four months. It must be repaid starting next year and, based on what I’ve read, very few companies and employees are opting in. The Wall Street Journal reported only Congress can eliminate the payroll tax and not the president, despite what he says.
I believe the best way to boost Social Security funding is to eliminate the $137,700 ceiling and withhold payroll taxes beyond that ceiling. This is a partial solution, as the tax only applies to earned income and not investment income. Congress probably won’t do much more, such as increasing the full benefits retirement age beyond age 70 for new recipients. The payroll tax hits low-income workers the hardest, but studies show they benefit the most as they usually don’t have other sources of retirement income.
Phil Henning • Smithton
