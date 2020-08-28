 Skip to main content
Letter: To combat crime, invest in people; don't just arrest them
Letter: To combat crime, invest in people; don't just arrest them

Infuriating is too kind a word to describe this article, “As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless” (Aug. 23). The reporter, along with the St. Louis police chief, residents and the mayor seem too eager to blame violent crime throughout the city on the murder of a Black man in Minneapolis.

Again and again, the article blames reckless driving, gun violence and assault against people on George Floyd’s murder and the protests that followed. Often calling them “riots,” protests are described by the reporter as drawing police presence away from what some say is the worst crime St. Louis city has ever seen. Only briefly does the reporter mention that other cities are seeing a similar trend, even cities without large demonstrations.

It seems all too obvious that the strain the pandemic is putting on the population is a direct cause of increasing violence, but it is far too convenient for the powers that be to blame this outrage on another Black person’s murder at the hands of the police. As a white, lifelong resident of the city of St. Louis, I have watched police show up to demonstrations en masse, only to either escalate unrest or stand angrily doing nothing with their badges protecting them from accountability. If St. Louis wants peace, invest in the people instead of arresting them.

Claire Holohan • St. Louis

