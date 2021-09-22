Letter: To combat crime, start by addressing chronic poverty

Regarding “Jones Adds Police, Outlines Plan to Improve Downtown’s Image” (Sept. 15): I applaud St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ plan to increase police presence downtown and bring more cultural events to the city of St. Louis. It’s a good start, but it’s not enough.

Jones’ measures are treatments, not remedies. As the headline describes, it’s a plan to improve downtown’s image. But beyond this, there are deep-seated problems the city must grapple with in order to be a safe, productive place. Until the underlying issues of poverty, joblessness and low-performing public schools are addressed, the violence will continue.

According to a spokesman from St. Peter and Paul Community Services, an estimated 1,200 men, women and children live on the city’s streets at any given time. According to 2019 figures from OneSTL.org, 9.9% of city residents, or more than 30,000, live in poverty.

Federal money is pouring into the city coffers. If we spent it on helping people, I believe violence would subside. The city would be rejuvenated, but we need the leadership of Jones.

Frances Purcell Fanning • Webster Groves