Letter: To combat ignorance, teach students to fight ignorance

Ignorance has always been the bane of human civilization. Throughout history, millions have died lacking the education that would have saved their lives. How many people died fighting wars they didn’t understand? How many succumbed to plagues because they failed to comprehend germ theory? And what about the ignorance that fueled the racism underlying American slavery, segregation, and the Klan?

Unfortunately, not much has changed. The overwhelming majority of the more than a million coronavirus deaths in the U.S. were people who ignorantly chose not to get vaccinated. Despite overwhelming evidence, over 30% of the U.S. population still believes climate change isn’t a serious problem. And how many Americans will vote for a candidate who doesn’t support their views concerning abortion, global warming or gun control this November?

Since the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, the National Rifle Association and its Republican minions have again pumped out propaganda about arming teachers, rather than enacting significant gun control. Meanwhile, how many Americans know the association kept guns out of its own convention venue or understand that an 18-year-old is too young to buy cigarettes or beer but can easily purchase an assault rifle?

The best way to counter mass ignorance is through public education. So here’s a clarion call to my fellow history teachers: now, more than ever, the goal must be to reduce ignorance. The best way to achieve this goal is not through rote memorization but by teaching students how to be effective decision-makers and well-informed.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County