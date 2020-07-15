Letter: To ease pandemic's pain, increase SNAP benefits

I’ve seen firsthand how hard job losses are hitting area residents, especially communities of color, immigrants, and people who were already experiencing poverty before the pandemic. Goldman Sachs and the Congressional Budget Office have projected that unemployment will remain high through 2021.
With reduced earnings, Missourians are struggling to afford basic necessities like food. To help people make ends meet, the U.S. Senate must act now. They should join an action already taken by the House of Representatives and raise Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15%. That increase should continue until the economy recovers and demonstrates stability.
By temporarily increasing these benefits, Congress can protect people from hunger and stimulate the economy. Our neighbors with low incomes can get some breathing room to pay their bills and reduce the strain on food banks, which are stretched to the brink. We also know each dollar of SNAP benefits produces $1.50 to $1.80 in economic benefit in local economies.
The 2008 recession proved that SNAP is one of the most effective forms of stimulus. It’s a fast way to pump money into the economy while reducing hunger. Many essential workers in food service and housekeeping are among those needing food assistance, and food prices have been going up. Together, by helping neighbors who need it most, we can reduce suffering in this pandemic and pull out of the crisis faster.
Lea Compton • St.Louis
Guardian Angel Settlement Association
