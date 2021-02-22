Letter: To ease taxpayer burden, raise minimum wage now

The editorial "A $15 federal minimum wage would smooth state disparities and alleviate poverty" (Feb. 16) points out some economic reasons to increase the minimum wage gradually to $15 per hour. Current minimums are not survivable. I take issue with the Congressional Budget Office figures quoted.

It gets to my favorite question: Who should be the primary supporter of employees — the employer or taxpayers? Currently, we taxpayers provide much more in health care, rent assistance, food stamps, etc, while the employer sits at home, counting his or her profits and complaining about high taxes.

If employees earned more, our tax help would not be as necessary, and deficits would be less — as well as employers’ taxes. Then employees may be more tax payers and less tax beneficiaries.

Martin Walsh • Glendale