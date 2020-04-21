Letter: To get the progressive vote, adopt Sanders’ agenda

Regarding the editorial: “Sanders is out of contention but not out of the picture” (April 12): Of course Sen. Bernie Sanders isn’t silent, nor should he be, because millions of supporters, like me, passionately believe in the programs he has advocated. Medicare for All and a decent minimum wage, among others, would surely be costly, but not having them is still more costly. The pandemic is beginning to make that clear. Lacking easy access to affordable health care combined with insufficient income actually fuels the spread of disease.
The editorial’s criticism that Sanders has “never offered a viable plan to pay” for his progressive ideas falls flat. It seems almost ridiculous in the light of recent massive tax cuts, the cost of health care and now the enormous expenses of the pandemic. True, the country would have to borrow to put Sanders’ ideas in place, but isn’t that what the nation was already doing?
If candidate Joe Biden wants the progressives’ votes and enthusiasm, he will have to vocally display a reasonably progressive vision. Then he might consider confirming it with the significant step of promising to appoint both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to his Cabinet. This would go far toward combining branches of the Democratic Party against Trump, while announcing an electable, unifying vision for our country.
Allan R. Shickman • University City
