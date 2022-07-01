Letter: To get visitors downtown, lawlessness must be stopped

Regarding “Are teens and scooters really the problem in downtown St. Louis?” (June 27): I went downtown last Saturday, and I believe it’s becoming less and less attractive. I witnessed rolling-car mayhem. There were hundreds of cars and people on Broadway spinning and sliding under the interstate overpass. Police were called, but I didn’t see any arrests made. One officer said police were under order to not arrest because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office won’t prosecute. And so the mayhem continues.
If Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to make St. Louis an attractive place for people and businesses, something needs to be done with arrests and prosecutions for unlawful behavior.
Dawn Gallaway • St. Louis