Letter: To get visitors downtown, lawlessness must be stopped

Protesters call for reform of gun laws in downtown St. Louis

Protesters gather in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis to call for gun law reform on Saturday June 11, 2022. In addition to a march, the event featured music and testimonies from survivors of mass shootings. Photo by Jack Myer, jmyer@post-dispatch.com

 Jack Myer

Regarding “Are teens and scooters really the problem in downtown St. Louis?” (June 27): I went downtown last Saturday, and I believe it’s becoming less and less attractive. I witnessed rolling-car mayhem. There were hundreds of cars and people on Broadway spinning and sliding under the interstate overpass. Police were called, but I didn’t see any arrests made. One officer said police were under order to not arrest because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office won’t prosecute. And so the mayhem continues.

If Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to make St. Louis an attractive place for people and businesses, something needs to be done with arrests and prosecutions for unlawful behavior.

Dawn Gallaway • St. Louis

