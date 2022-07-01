Letter: To get visitors downtown, lawlessness must be stopped

Regarding “Are teens and scooters really the problem in downtown St. Louis?” (June 27): I went downtown last Saturday, and I believe it’s becoming less and less attractive. I witnessed rolling-car mayhem. There were hundreds of cars and people on Broadway spinning and sliding under the interstate overpass. Police were called, but I didn’t see any arrests made. One officer said police were under order to not arrest because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office won’t prosecute. And so the mayhem continues.