Letter: To halt disease spread, fist bump, don’t shake hands

Regarding “Officials say a third of US should consider masks, what to do if you test positive for COVID now, and more virus news” (May 19): I don’t shake hands anymore. Since the pandemic started, I fist bump now.

When people have their open hand out to shake, and I just come back with my fist ready. It only takes a second before they comply. Colds, flu, the coronavirus and germs can all be spread through hand shaking. A handshake lasts at least three seconds or more, and a fist bump lasts only a fraction of a second and is on the back of the hand.

I have an autoimmune disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and can’t get the flu shot anymore. When I get a cold or flu, I have to take steroids and antibiotics. So don’t try to shake my hand, just fist bump. It should be the world’s new custom.

Jim Schaffer • Eureka

