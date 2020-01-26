Letter: To heal St. Louis, start conversations with churches

There are years of hurt behind the sermons that have been given in some churches across north St. Louis and north St. Louis County. The county has had its fair share of grief with the murder of Michael Brown and has asserted the neglect of the state after a failure to convict the officer responsible for Brown’s death. The shooting of Brown has brought awareness to the killings of black people by police forces around the country and, as always, each event holds the same ending: When the killing results in a trial, the officer is found not guilty.
To understand the viewpoint of some north St. Louis County preachers, as well as the viewpoint of many across our nation, you have to understand their frustration. The killing of black citizens by police officers, while the justice system repeatedly fails to deliver justice to the killer, is infuriating and offensive.
People recognize the faults in these cases and resolve to discuss them and offer possible solutions. Sure, the preachers’ idea of pitting whites against blacks is not a beneficial resolution to the madness that devastates our city.
In trying to move forward, encouraging social polarization can only send us backward. However, to dismiss all of the remarks given in some of these sermons is to dismiss the oppressive cultures that exist in our society as well as the anger that stems from it. If you support the collaborative efforts to solving our city’s biggest problems, then you should support forming conversations with these preachers.
Zakiyah Willis • St. Louis