Letter: To help kids read, schools should return to phonics method

Regarding “Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data shows” (Sept. 1): Democracy can only survive with educated, literate citizens. Our nation is failing to teach our children to read. The National Center of Educational Statistics recently published data that indicates the reading level of our students is continuing to decline, as it has been for years. This is an assault on our democracy.

I was a reading teacher for 60 years, and along with my own research, I believe I have a unique perspective on this issue. Expanding methods of teaching our children to read should include methods that have been neglected, like phonics.

Ask your school administrators if they plan to change methods in the face of this national disgrace. Continuing down the current path will be disastrous. Hold administrators accountable. Let’s use our influence to require public schools to explicitly teach phonics to primary students who are not reading at grade level. The survival of our democracy depends upon it.

Joanne F. Farley • Florissant