Letter: To help solve racism, defeat Trump and his enablers

I taught at Alton High School from 1967 to 2001. I was there for the racial protests after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. Fifty plus years later, I find the current situation a pathetic example of racial discrimination from some people of authority in this country. That includes our current GOP administration along with a small but significant portion of our law enforcement. Extreme police measures demand accountability.
The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd are horrific examples of racial injustice. How sad it is that we still can’t get a grip on racism. When political leaders and police are sworn in to serve our country, their oath includes upholding the Constitution, which says all men are created equal. A number of these leaders, including President Donald Trump and a small percentage of law enforcement, are in violation of their oaths.
If we want to see change, it will not happen with violent protests and looting. Peaceful protests, such as those seen in early June, are what is needed in the weeks ahead. People need to get registered to vote and show up at the polls in November in massive numbers. They need to send the current occupant of the White House, the most divisive president in our history, and his enablers packing.
Buddy Wolke • Edwardsville
