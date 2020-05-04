Letter: To honor coronavirus victims, lower flags to half-staff

On a recent drive in St. Louis County, my wife and I passed many U.S. flags, none of which were at half mast. This was deeply distressing. Over 60,000 of our fellow citizens have died in this pandemic. Their lives warrant a period of national mourning out of respect, not only for their individual sacrifices but also to honor the grief being endured by their families and friends. To acknowledge these losses publicly would be humane and in keeping with our best instincts, principles and practices. It would also protect us from spreading the virus further because the more we keep our rightful grief in mind, the less likely we will be to want to cause more of it for our families, friends and communities.
Daniel Levin, Ph.D. • University City
