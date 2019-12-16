This country was created as the United States of America — not the Republican States of America, not the Democratic States of America, not the Red States of America, not the Blue States of America, not the Conservative States of America, and not the Liberal States of America.
The Founding Fathers designed a government that could allow for diverse ideas to be reconciled for the betterment of the entire country. They knew there would be conflicting opinions during the ratification process. The individual states knew a constitution had to be created, so a series of compromises were made to make sure that goal would be reached.
They had no idea that our modern government’s political entities would ignore the importance of checks and balances. They didn’t see that we would come to the point where it is now “my way or no way.”
In order for the Founding Fathers to find common ground, they had to compromise and had to find solutions that worked for everyone, not just one faction. Our current government has turned to a process that erodes the foundation of this country. We are headed for a fall unless both parties become less self-centered and narrow-minded and accept that moderation need not be a bad word and compromise must become a priority.
Alan Bell • New Haven