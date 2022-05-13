 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: To keep Blues fans happy, start playoff games earlier

Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. The Blues advance to the second round. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

National Hockey League playoff games are starting as late as 8:50 p.m., Central Standard Time.  The players, coaches, and mostly importantly, the fans, do not like this.  The only people that do are the television networks. These late starting times are a problem for young or working fans, because they can't stay up late to watch the end of the game.

Perhaps legislation could be passed that could put a limit as to when games can start and make it easier for us Blues fans in the Central Time Zone.

Sam Alotta • St. Louis County

0 Comments

Tags

