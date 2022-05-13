Letter: To keep Blues fans happy, start playoff games earlier

National Hockey League playoff games are starting as late as 8:50 p.m., Central Standard Time. The players, coaches, and mostly importantly, the fans, do not like this. The only people that do are the television networks. These late starting times are a problem for young or working fans, because they can't stay up late to watch the end of the game.
Perhaps legislation could be passed that could put a limit as to when games can start and make it easier for us Blues fans in the Central Time Zone.
Sam Alotta • St. Louis County