Letter: To keep Sumner open, neighborhood first needs revival

Regarding Pierre Blaine’s guest column “Closing Sumner would erase history and press harder on the necks of Blacks” (Dec. 21): The real problem about closing Sumner High School is that no one lives in the area. A few years ago, I drove through The Ville neighborhood and I almost cried. There is nothing there. There are no businesses, nice homes, or elementary schools. The area looks like a war zone.

North St. Louis has been on a downward spiral for the for more than 30 years. Instead of going through there, MetroLink goes around it. I believe that was deliberate so that folks living there don’t have transportation, and folks who might want to live there can’t get there conveniently.

And as I understand it, attempts to revitalize North St. Louis have failed and continue to fail. So until there is a thriving community there, why would anyone want to go to Sumner? It is not accurate to say closing Sumner would press harder on the necks of Blacks. The whole north side needs rehabilitation. When that happens, then Sumner will survive. And so will Black lives.

Pauline Merry, PhD. • Garden Grove, Calif.

Sumner graduate, Class of 1954