 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To keep Sumner open, neighborhood first needs revival
0 comments

Letter: To keep Sumner open, neighborhood first needs revival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sumner High School class of 1921

Sumner High School, graduating class of 1921. The first high school for African Americans west of the Mississippi opened in 1875.

Photograph, 1921. Photographs and Prints Collections. Missouri History Museum. NS 01757 [Groups 0271]. Scan © 2009, Missouri History Museum.

 Missouri History Museum

Regarding Pierre Blaine’s guest column “Closing Sumner would erase history and press harder on the necks of Blacks” (Dec. 21): The real problem about closing Sumner High School is that no one lives in the area. A few years ago, I drove through The Ville neighborhood and I almost cried. There is nothing there. There are no businesses, nice homes, or elementary schools. The area looks like a war zone.

North St. Louis has been on a downward spiral for the for more than 30 years. Instead of going through there, MetroLink goes around it. I believe that was deliberate so that folks living there don’t have transportation, and folks who might want to live there can’t get there conveniently.

And as I understand it, attempts to revitalize North St. Louis have failed and continue to fail. So until there is a thriving community there, why would anyone want to go to Sumner? It is not accurate to say closing Sumner would press harder on the necks of Blacks. The whole north side needs rehabilitation. When that happens, then Sumner will survive. And so will Black lives.

Pauline Merry, PhD. • Garden Grove, Calif.

Sumner graduate, Class of 1954

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports