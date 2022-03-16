 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: To lift sanctions, Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine

  • 0
Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference in Moscow, on March 10, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Mikhail Klimentyev

 

Regarding “Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks” (March 14): Russia’s ghastly devastation of Ukraine, including its infrastructure and economy, is unparalleled. I believe Russia will eventually lose this war because of the heroism of the Ukrainian people. As a condition of lifting the weight of Western sanctions, Russia should be required to pay war reparations to Ukraine. Russia must be made to account for its barbaric actions. By the way, I am a first-generation American, whose father was a Ukrainian Russian who emigrated in 1918.

Edward M. Goldenhersh • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News