Letter: To lift sanctions, Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine

Regarding “Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks” (March 14): Russia’s ghastly devastation of Ukraine, including its infrastructure and economy, is unparalleled. I believe Russia will eventually lose this war because of the heroism of the Ukrainian people. As a condition of lifting the weight of Western sanctions, Russia should be required to pay war reparations to Ukraine. Russia must be made to account for its barbaric actions. By the way, I am a first-generation American, whose father was a Ukrainian Russian who emigrated in 1918.