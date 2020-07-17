Letter: To make returning students safe, extend school year
Letter: To make returning students safe, extend school year

Texas lets schools stick to online learning well into fall

Josefina Median wears a mask as she cleans a classroom at Wylie High School Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wylie, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

Regarding “Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say” (July 13): Betsy DeVos says that we have no data indicating how children will tolerate returning to school while the pandemic rages. Yet she is more than ready to help force them into a situation from which some may not survive. She also lacks data on how likely the kids are to become vectors carrying the virus back home and to the teachers and school staff. The only reason she and President Donald Trump have to send them back is to hopefully help the economy rebound in time for the election.

I see no need to rush to send our kids into potential danger. One possible way to contain the virus is to make the next school year last for the duration of two. So instead of going from Aug. 2020 through May 2021, it would last through May 2022. That way administrators and teachers could teach different groups on alternate days or take time off when outbreaks occur. It would also allow staff and teachers to continue at their present pay. All the kids who were to graduate in 2021 would just move it back to 2022. This way everyone would be in the same boat, and perhaps we could use that time to stave off the disaster confronting us.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

