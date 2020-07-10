Letter: To overcome pandemic, we all should be less selfish

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “Cardinals’ team meeting sets tone for player behavior this season” (July 6): Hochman said, “But to have baseball, its players can’t behave like things are back to normal. Problem is, the United States is in a selfish state.” Truer words were never written.
The politicization of wearing masks and social distancing by the Trump administration and its followers have had disastrous results and is unnecessarily divisive in a time of a raging pandemic.
Perhaps it’s time to recall a classic philosophical definition of the concept of freedom: Freedom is the ability to do what one ought. License is the ability to do what one wants.
Whatever happened to citizens working for the common good?
Nancy McKee • Ballwin
