 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To pay for pandemic relief, repeal the 2017 tax breaks
0 comments

Letter: To pay for pandemic relief, repeal the 2017 tax breaks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., left, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and others head to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding “Senate nears relief bill votes as GOP try delay” (March 5): In December 2017, the Republican Congress passed an almost $2 trillion tax relief bill that favored the wealthy. Now those same Republicans are complaining about the cost of the coronavirus relief package and holding up its passage. This legislation would help cover the cost and delivery of vaccines, costs related to opening schools safely, unemployment relief, and would provide some money to help states and local governments hit badly by loss of revenue related to virus.

Perhaps if GOP lawmakers are worried about the cost, they can repeal the tax breaks for those who have benefited the most from the virus: the wealthy. Corporate leaders and their companies, such as Zoom, Amazon and Walmart, have profited from the pandemic. Maybe they could adopt the rest of us by paying their fair share of taxes to offset this coronavirus legislation.

Nancy Williams • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports