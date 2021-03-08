Letter: To pay for pandemic relief, repeal the 2017 tax breaks

Regarding “Senate nears relief bill votes as GOP try delay” (March 5): In December 2017, the Republican Congress passed an almost $2 trillion tax relief bill that favored the wealthy. Now those same Republicans are complaining about the cost of the coronavirus relief package and holding up its passage. This legislation would help cover the cost and delivery of vaccines, costs related to opening schools safely, unemployment relief, and would provide some money to help states and local governments hit badly by loss of revenue related to virus.
Perhaps if GOP lawmakers are worried about the cost, they can repeal the tax breaks for those who have benefited the most from the virus: the wealthy. Corporate leaders and their companies, such as Zoom, Amazon and Walmart, have profited from the pandemic. Maybe they could adopt the rest of us by paying their fair share of taxes to offset this coronavirus legislation.
Nancy Williams • St. Louis