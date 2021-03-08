Letter: To pay for pandemic relief, repeal the 2017 tax breaks

Regarding “Senate nears relief bill votes as GOP try delay” (March 5): In December 2017, the Republican Congress passed an almost $2 trillion tax relief bill that favored the wealthy. Now those same Republicans are complaining about the cost of the coronavirus relief package and holding up its passage. This legislation would help cover the cost and delivery of vaccines, costs related to opening schools safely, unemployment relief, and would provide some money to help states and local governments hit badly by loss of revenue related to virus.