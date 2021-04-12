Letter: To protect democracy, Congress must pass H.R. 1

Regarding "Missouri House Republicans push through legislation requiring voters to present a photo ID" (March 25): Because of Donald Trump's big lie about the election, Missouri’s Republican lawmakers have introduced a multitude of severe voter-suppression bills, and they’re pushing them through at a furious pace. They’re scared they’ll lose their power when more people vote, and they're terrified of any voting system they can’t rig to suppress the vote. To solve that problem, they’ve introduced bills to reduce early voting time, impose more restrictive absentee voting requirements and toss out most acceptable voter identification — except the ones people must pay for.

The way to stop this legislation is to pressure U.S. Senate Republicans to pass H.R. 1, also known as For the People Act, which would transform our democracy by making it fairer, stronger and more inclusive to protect our right to vote. It also would override many of the draconian laws being proposed right now in Missouri and 47 other states.