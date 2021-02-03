 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To protect the disadvantaged, decriminalize sex work
0 comments

Letter: To protect the disadvantaged, decriminalize sex work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northside community members march to change N. Grand

Marchers gathered at the corner of North Grand Boulevard and Montgomery Street in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The corner is known for it's high crime activity. Community leaders said that Grand Motel is frequently used by prostitutes. A police camera has been set up to thwart crime at the corner. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes •

 

Regarding the editorial “Sex trade and the city” (Jan. 21): Sex work is a permanent fixture in the world. The risks involved are staggering but, despite the current jailing of sex workers, will continue to exist because prostitution persists regardless of its legality. This editorial challenges mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones’ plan to decriminalize sex work. While decriminalization could carry challenges, the more pressing factor is the benefits disadvantaged citizens would receive. Currently, there is a cyclical arrest and release of prostitutes. This means their economic and health issues are ignored.

One issue noted in the editorial is the high number of sexually transmitted diseases. Decriminalization would skyrocket these rates, but this isn’t the full picture. Decriminalization could enable the accused to receive resources for employment and drug addiction treatment. This level of safety would allow prostitutes to seek medical treatment, no longer fearing jail time. It would also mean all parties would have time for proper vetting and health screenings.

Sex trafficking is another looming factor. I recognize the spread of sex work could introduce trafficking opportunities, but this possibility doesn’t negate the current injustice the law maintains, as the editorial noted, that sex workers are punished while pimps and traffickers go unnoticed. Decriminalizing sex work would reroute law enforcement efforts to seeking out traffickers, the true antagonists.

Sex work will always exist, and it is irresponsible to avoid making progressive change. The way to protect disadvantaged citizens and tackle the deeper problem is simple — decriminalize sex work.

Josie Lamzik • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports