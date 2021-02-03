Letter: To protect the disadvantaged, decriminalize sex work

Regarding the editorial “Sex trade and the city” (Jan. 21): Sex work is a permanent fixture in the world. The risks involved are staggering but, despite the current jailing of sex workers, will continue to exist because prostitution persists regardless of its legality. This editorial challenges mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones’ plan to decriminalize sex work. While decriminalization could carry challenges, the more pressing factor is the benefits disadvantaged citizens would receive. Currently, there is a cyclical arrest and release of prostitutes. This means their economic and health issues are ignored.

One issue noted in the editorial is the high number of sexually transmitted diseases. Decriminalization would skyrocket these rates, but this isn’t the full picture. Decriminalization could enable the accused to receive resources for employment and drug addiction treatment. This level of safety would allow prostitutes to seek medical treatment, no longer fearing jail time. It would also mean all parties would have time for proper vetting and health screenings.