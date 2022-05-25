Letter: To reduce crime, raise children in a poverty-free home

Regarding “St. Louis police respond to criticism with details of crash that killed family” (May 21): I’m frankly sick and tired of people blaming the police when criminals steal cars, drive crazy and risk their lives and those of others in trying to escape. The answer is not to make excuses for the criminals.

The real answer is to not allow future criminals to be raised in poverty, surrounded by abuse, alcohol, drugs, availability to guns, and lack of morality. It’s a rough cycle to break out of, but jobs are more plentiful now than in recent history.

Ultimately, the police are not to blame when a kid drives 80 or 90 mph trying to evade them in a stolen car, so let’s stop blaming the professionals who are trying to keep the city safe. They have a never-ending, thankless, dangerous job that’s next to impossible.

Instead, we must do a better job of raising vulnerable children into upstanding, moral citizens. Respect needs to be both taught and modeled. And a sense of entitlement needs to be eliminated.

Schools can help, but the environment in which the child grows up is the true culprit here. Mainly this falls on the shoulders of the parents, not the police.

Jerry S. Hutter, R.N. • Florissant