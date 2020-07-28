Letter: To reopen schools, St. Louis must lock down again — now

Regarding the editorial: "If disaster is what you’re looking for, Trump and Parson have a plan” (July 21): As pediatricians, we speak for those in our community who cannot: our children. Children should be our priority as we battle the pandemic. Recently, St. Louis County elected to limit youth sports. Yet, adults should be looking at themselves and their choices to stop the coronavirus' spread. If we continue to value our own conveniences over our communities, our children may not return to in-person school this fall.
Schools and teachers are eager to receive our children and continue their education. In-person schooling is necessary for our children’s developmental, psychological, social and educational well-being. Online learning is not effective for all students and further cultivates socioeconomic disparities. We believe local schools have created safe environments. However, if elected officials and local citizens fail to take immediate action, in-person schooling may become impossible.
We recommend the following actions be taken immediately: 1) mask mandates throughout our region; 2) bars, churches and amusement parks should be closed; 3) establishments that promote congregating such as gaming and entertainment venues should be closed; and 4) all citizens should limit gatherings, which includes large parties.
If these actions do not happen now, in-person school may not occur. Putting children first should be our priority and, in the end, our entire community will be rewarded for these efforts.
Jason Newland, MD • Kirkwood
David Rosen, MD, PhD • Frontenac
