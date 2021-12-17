 Skip to main content
Letter: To save lives, warehouse designs need extreme weather rethink
Letter: To save lives, warehouse designs need extreme weather rethink

Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse.

Regarding “’Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction” (Dec. 13): It was horrible to read about the loss of life in the Amazon warehouse collapse near Edwardsville. As I consider the huge number of very large warehouses similar to the Amazon building, this could happen again with future tornadoes. It seems very likely that the warehouse met building standards and yet it collapsed, so civil engineers may wish to revisit construction standards. A warehouse with a wall 40-feet-tall and 300-feet-long presents an enormous sail area, matching some of the larger sailing ships in history.

The first design change would be to strengthen the walls to stand up to tornado winds that could reach 200 miles per hour. In addition, unlike the Edwardsville collapse, these buildings should have an underground tornado shelter of steel reinforced concrete that can withstand the building collapsing on it and not have those inside trapped if the building collapses. Let’s take this as a lesson in new construction and retrofitting of existing warehouses. It would increase construction costs somewhat, but we should not use this as an excuse to ignore occupant safety.

Peter Wittenberg • Creve Coeur

