Letter: To save the Post Office, buy a stamp and mail a letter

Regarding “Privatizing US Postal Service would streamline costs” (April 30): The letter writer thinks the financial difficulties of the U.S. Postal Service can be solved through privatization. He even recommends Congress hire a French company to manage the service.
The main factors contributing to the deficits in the Postal Service budget are retired postal workers' medical funding and the decline in first-class mail. In 2006, Congress required the service to establish a $72 billion fund to pay for postal service retirees’ medical costs. No other government organization has that requirement. This must be changed.
The decline in first-class mail is largely due to a switch to online bill paying, which is cheaper and more efficient. As for convenience, how difficult is it to write a check to Ameren, place it into an envelope that is supplied by Ameren, apply a stamp and drop it into your mailbox?
I believe in give and take. When an organization provides us with a service (take) we, in turn, provide that organization with financial support (give). That is why we support organizations like the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri Historical Society, and the Postal Service. The best way to support the service is to send personal mail. If you value the service the Post Office provides, buy stamps and send mail.
Robert Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.
