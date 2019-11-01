When thinking about the justice system in the U.S., certain values come to mind: “burden of proof,” “innocent until proven guilty” and “reasonable doubt.” However, these values don’t seem to be afforded to all people. When considering how black people in our country are treated judicially, a more reasonable sentiment is, burden of doubts accompanied by reasonable proof, making the situation for black people to reflect a different reality, guilty until proven innocent.
These thoughts run through many in the St. Louis area, especially those who have any connection to the experiences of Michael Brown, his family and his friends. Character assassination via details of an alleged crime; robbery for approximately $20 worth of cigarillos; a young black boy and recent high school graduate who overcame unsurmountable odds earning his diploma was purported to have thrown his life away over a couple of cigars.
Reading comments on social media platforms, many subscribers of the Post-Dispatch remarked how good it was to have one less thug, one less criminal. Yet, when a Nikolas Cruz killed 17 of his classmates, we immediately jump on the mental health train. We don’t afford black people these same scapegoats because doing so acknowledges that our society has contributed to the mental health crisis plaguing these communities. It’s easier to blame those once defined as “three-fifths of a person" for their inability to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. We must begin to look in the mirror.
Nate Oatis • St. Louis