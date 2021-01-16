 Skip to main content
Letter: To stop future violence, Trump must admit Biden won
Letter: To stop future violence, Trump must admit Biden won

Regarding “FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week” (Jan. 11): The only thing that will stop the violence of President Donald Trump’s followers, who have been brainwashed into believing Trump won the election, is a firm statement from him saying Joe Biden won and there was no fraud involved. But I doubt that Trump is capable of making such a statement.

I think we need a Bishop Desmond Tutu-like Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Anything less will not heal the Union.

Mary Jane Schutzius • Florissant

