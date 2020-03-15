Letter: To stop gun violence, citizens must help police

Regarding “Suit filed over Sandy Hook-inspired law limiting gun rounds” (March 11): To all those who think another gun control law would stop all the shootings, I have some questions. How many more laws can be passed to stop drivers from exceeding the speed limit? Or stop people from driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs? Stop people from shoplifting? Or stop thugs from obtaining guns illegally and using them to commit crimes?
The answer to all of these questions is none. Gun violence by those obtaining guns illegally and committing crimes and killing innocent people will not stop unless law-abiding citizens step up and cooperate with law enforcement. If you don’t want to snitch, you are part of the problem. Look at yourself in the mirror and ask what you can do to ensure the safety and welfare of your children. Step up and protect children so you, and they, can live in a safe environment.
Do you think that thugs would go through a background check, get fingerprinted, take a gun-safety course, get a firearms owners identification card and obtain a gun legally?
I have done all the above and more. I’ve owned guns for more than 60 years. Those guns haven’t shot or killed anyone. Could it be that the person behind the gun is the problem and not the gun?
Vic Rose • Freeburg