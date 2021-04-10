Letter: To succeed, democracy must protect the right to vote

Regarding Kathleen Parker's column "In Georgia, Republicans keep the Big Lie alive" (April 6): Even Gov. Brian Kemp's signing ceremony for this anachronistic voter suppression law was a totally un-American gesture of contempt because it prominently excluded all but a small band of white men.
President Abraham Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Thus, there is no place for insensitivity to the successful functioning of our democratic republic and its people's absolute right to vote.
Lou Horwitz • St. Peters