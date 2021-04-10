 Skip to main content
Letter: To succeed, democracy must protect the right to vote
Letter: To succeed, democracy must protect the right to vote

After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law 'unacceptable'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 Alyssa Pointer

Regarding Kathleen Parker's column "In Georgia, Republicans keep the Big Lie alive" (April 6): Even Gov. Brian Kemp's signing ceremony for this anachronistic voter suppression law was a totally un-American gesture of contempt because it prominently excluded all but a small band of white men.

President Abraham Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Thus, there is no place for insensitivity to the successful functioning of our democratic republic and its people's absolute right to vote.

Lou Horwitz • St. Peters

