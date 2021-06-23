Letter: Toasting and giving thanks for the 'Jewel of St. Louis'

Here's a shoutout for Forest Park's 145th birthday Thursday. Opened in 1876, it was designed as a carriage park that boasted "a wonderful sight around every curve.” Thursday would be a good time to celebrate that "wonderful," which has been constantly expanded and has rightly earned the park's time-honored reputation as the Jewel of St. Louis. A jewel that is now guaranteed forever. So, cheers for one of the most beautiful parks in the world, and a special toast to the really wonderful use of a word everybody likes — free.