Letter: Today’s generation doesn’t measure up to ancestors

Regarding “Millennials and boomers: Pandemic pain, by the generation” (July 13): While I’ve always admired the Greatest Generation, I’ve also believed that the American spirit was such that any of our generations would have risen to the occasion. However, after seeing how this present generation is handling the pandemic, I’ve had to reassess my position. Indeed, we seemed to have lucked out by having that particular generation in place during World War II.
Imagine living during that era: Besides the troops actually fighting the war, the people at home had their whole lives turned upside down for years. Women took up heavy tools and worked in factories. Their children were left at home for them to worry about. Daily, they endured food rationing, electrical outages and many other obstacles.
Now jump forward to 2020. We do nothing but whine about having to wear a face mask. And to stay at home while binging on Netflix, doughnuts and beer. Oh the gut-wrenching, life-altering sacrifices we are asked to endure. We actually become indignant when someone tramples on our “right” to infect our fellow citizens.
We’ll see how the future generations speak about us during this crisis. I doubt that they will view us as the second coming of the Greatest Generation.
Dan Neunuebel • Florissant
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.