Letter: Today’s gun violence means sad future for our children

Antonio French’s column, “The tragedy of 1994 Crime Bill provides lessons for today” (Nov. 12), highlights both the dilemma and sorrow facing us. There are no winners when it comes to gun violence. Victims and their families are suffering terribly and so are the imprisoned perpetrators and their families. The city of St. Louis and our entire region are stained with the shame of this violence. The fact that the Missouri Legislature is unwilling to help by passing sensible gun laws compounds the problems.

But what keeps me awake at night is not so much the grim present but the prospect of a hopeless future for the youth of impoverished communities. We know that poverty is the root cause of violence and despair. Even if kids living in poverty physically survive this terrible year of twin epidemics of violence and the coronavirus, chances that they will actually thrive are slim.