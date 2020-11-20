Letter: Today’s gun violence means sad future for our children

Antonio French’s column, “The tragedy of 1994 Crime Bill provides lessons for today” (Nov. 12), highlights both the dilemma and sorrow facing us. There are no winners when it comes to gun violence. Victims and their families are suffering terribly and so are the imprisoned perpetrators and their families. The city of St. Louis and our entire region are stained with the shame of this violence. The fact that the Missouri Legislature is unwilling to help by passing sensible gun laws compounds the problems.
But what keeps me awake at night is not so much the grim present but the prospect of a hopeless future for the youth of impoverished communities. We know that poverty is the root cause of violence and despair. Even if kids living in poverty physically survive this terrible year of twin epidemics of violence and the coronavirus, chances that they will actually thrive are slim.
St. Louis Public Schools enrollment has decreased, and many current students in virtual learning are hanging on by a thread. How will these children ever obtain the skills and knowledge to keep themselves and their kids out of poverty? If we don’t find out what children living in poverty need to succeed, and if we don’t provide adequate resources to their families, schools and communities, we will be compounding the tragedies of 2020 long into the future.
Susan K. Glassman • University City
Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.