Letter: Today's GOP fringe harkens back to Joe McCarthy

The modern GOP has links to its sordid fringe from the past. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California could join the disgraced late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, like bookends on a shelf of paperbacks. Why paperbacks? Because they have no spines. There is also room on that bookshelf for Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and former President Donald Trump as well.

House Democrats agreed to Kevin McCarthy's equal-representation demand for the Jan. 6 commission to investigate the insurrection — unlike the Benghazi commission, which the GOP formed with seven Republicans and five Democrats. Some might remember that McCarthy bragged back then about how that investigation had hurt Hillary Clinton in the polls.

Much was made of the four Americans who had died at the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi. There were 13 attacks on embassies during the George W. Bush administration with considerably more loss of life, but the GOP saw no need for investigations then. Clinton, unlike Donald J. Trump, testified for hours. Five people died on Jan. 6, and yet the GOP still sees no need for a commission.

Just like Joe McCarthy, it's apparent that Republican leaders have no shame. Perhaps former GOP Sens. John Danforth and Alan Simpson can reach back and prop up what is left of the Grand Old Party.

Dennis Clancy • Overland