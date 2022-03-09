Letter: Today's younger generation doesn't understand sacrifice

Regarding "Demonstrators rally against Washington state COVID mandates" (March 5): During World War II, the "Greatest Generation" linked arms and fought a common enemy. We did without many things, and rationing affected all at home. My father was in the Navy, a physician. My mother drove my brother and me to Virginia to see him ship out. He had to plead just so we could get enough gas to return home.
We are fighting another common enemy now. More than 900,000 have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus. Many have refused a vaccination to protect themselves and their neighbors. Instead of the Greatest Generation, I think we now have the Selfish Generation.
Barbara Gossow • St. Charles