 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Today's younger generation doesn't understand sacrifice

  • 0
Ration Board, 1942

Motorists line up at the St. Louis County Ration Board, 25 North Brentwood Boulevard in Clayton, to apply for gasoline ration books on Dec. 1, 1942, when rationing began to conserve fuel for the war effort. The government also rationed tires and most foodstuffs during World War II. Post-Dispatch file photo

 

Regarding "Demonstrators rally against Washington state COVID mandates" (March 5): During World War II, the "Greatest Generation" linked arms and fought a common enemy. We did without many things, and rationing affected all at home. My father was in the Navy, a physician. My mother drove my brother and me to Virginia to see him ship out.  He had to plead just so  we could get enough gas to return home.

We are fighting another common enemy now. More than 900,000 have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus. Many have refused a vaccination to protect themselves and their neighbors. Instead of the Greatest Generation, I think we now have the Selfish Generation.

Barbara Gossow • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News