Letter: Toilet paper hoarders should be ashamed of themselves

I am seriously disappointed in my fellow man. Everyone is impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but to race to the stores and hoard toilet paper is an act of greed, ignorance, unnecessary fear and unconscionable stupidity.
I am a disabled senior with impaired mobility, and it’s hard for me to even get out of my home. The idea of reserving the early morning hours for people like me is simply stupid. I can barely get out of my bed by 6:30 a.m.
Lining up outside doors waiting for the store to open is insane. Hoarders should be ashamed. If these people were making similar runs on food, I could almost understand. But for toilet paper?
Walt Gamache • St. Peters
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!