Letter: Toilet paper hoarders should be ashamed of themselves
A "One Package per Household per Day" limit is requested for high demand on essential items like toilet paper being constantly restocked at the Gelson's Market in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday, March 26, 2020. As supermarkets remained one of the few retail businesses still open, a union representing more than 120,000 grocery store employees and 15,000 who work in drug stores started a petition drive for safer working conditions. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union locals are asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom to order stores to provide workers with personal protective equipment, hand-washing breaks every 30 minutes, and help with controlling crowds. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

I am seriously disappointed in my fellow man. Everyone is impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but to race to the stores and hoard toilet paper is an act of greed, ignorance, unnecessary fear and unconscionable stupidity.

I am a disabled senior with impaired mobility, and it’s hard for me to even get out of my home. The idea of reserving the early morning hours for people like me is simply stupid. I can barely get out of my bed by 6:30 a.m.

Lining up outside doors waiting for the store to open is insane. Hoarders should be ashamed. If these people were making similar runs on food, I could almost understand. But for toilet paper?

Walt Gamache • St. Peters

