Letter: Toll roads help cities, but rural areas would suffer
Letter: Toll roads help cities, but rural areas would suffer

Cars wait to pay tolls before the Robert F Kennedy Bridge in New York.

Regarding "Don’t raise the gas tax, make interstates toll roads’" (April 26): This is blatantly an urbanite’s view of using other peoples’ money to build and maintain the roads. The letter writer lives in Clayton and only advocates making “our three major interstates,” presumably I-44,-I-55 and I-70, into toll roads as they “disproportionately help the less-populated areas.” Presumably, he means rural out-state towns and counties as he also denigrates the Missouri Legislature as being “rural-dominated,” although these lawmakers are chosen from like-population compact districts, as is his own urban district.

I believe the letter writer's goal would be to keep the urban roads free and their upkeep be paid for by placing tolls on rural folk and nationwide tractor trailers. Fairness would thus dictate that the toll for these urban highways be similarly increased over that charged to rural interstate drivers per mile driven, if toll roads are ever in our future.

Rik Hill • Defiance

