Letter: Toll roads help cities, but rural areas would suffer

Regarding "Don’t raise the gas tax, make interstates toll roads’" (April 26): This is blatantly an urbanite’s view of using other peoples’ money to build and maintain the roads. The letter writer lives in Clayton and only advocates making “our three major interstates,” presumably I-44,-I-55 and I-70, into toll roads as they “disproportionately help the less-populated areas.” Presumably, he means rural out-state towns and counties as he also denigrates the Missouri Legislature as being “rural-dominated,” although these lawmakers are chosen from like-population compact districts, as is his own urban district.