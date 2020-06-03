Letter: Too little outrage over multiple St. Louis shootings

Regarding all the recent “peaceful” protests reported in the June 1 Post-Dispatch: It seems strange to us that some think it’s appropriate to riot, loot, destroy property, steal and burn cities. But elsewhere in that edition, in the Law and Order column, there was a roundup of weekend St. Louis-area crimes that listed more than 18 weekend shootings, not including eight shootings on Friday.
Where is the outrage about these shootings? Are we not concerned about these people who were injured or killed here in St. Louis? Or are we only upset because the incident in Minneapolis was by a white police officer?
Duane and Carole Langley • St. Louis County
