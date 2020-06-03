Letter: Too little outrage over multiple St. Louis shootings
Letter: Too little outrage over multiple St. Louis shootings

16-year-old dies day after being shot in St. Louis

Medics run a shooting victim from the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hickory Street in St. Louis on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The 16-year-old victim of the shooting died the day after he was shot. Police chased a suspect on foot shortly after the shooting and arrested a suspect at the scene. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding all the recent “peaceful” protests reported in the June 1 Post-Dispatch: It seems strange to us that some think it’s appropriate to riot, loot, destroy property, steal and burn cities. But elsewhere in that edition, in the Law and Order column, there was a roundup of weekend St. Louis-area crimes that listed more than 18 weekend shootings, not including eight shootings on Friday.

Where is the outrage about these shootings? Are we not concerned about these people who were injured or killed here in St. Louis? Or are we only upset because the incident in Minneapolis was by a white police officer?

Duane and Carole Langley • St. Louis County

Sports