Letter: Too many guns are the issue, not body armor access

The last sentence in the letter “Body armor allowed Buffalo shooter to keep on killing” (May 22) seems to sum up how weird folks have gotten regarding mass shootings. I read it as that instead of keeping the gun out of the shooter’s hands, we should ban body armor so the shooter could have been stopped sooner. I believe that’s upside down.
It seems we are deciding there is an acceptable number of deaths to be expected when a gun is drawn. It is a challenging concept to me that more than zero deaths is acceptable.
Henry Watkins • O’Fallon, Mo.