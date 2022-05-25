 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Too many guns are the issue, not body armor access

  • 0
Buffalo is latest mass shooting by gunman wearing body armor

Laurette Eugene assembles a body armor vest at the Point Blank Body Armor factory in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Sept. 19, 2014.

 J Pat Carter

The last sentence in the letter “Body armor allowed Buffalo shooter to keep on killing” (May 22) seems to sum up how weird folks have gotten regarding mass shootings. I read it as that instead of keeping the gun out of the shooter’s hands, we should ban body armor so the shooter could have been stopped sooner. I believe that’s upside down.

It seems we are deciding there is an acceptable number of deaths to be expected when a gun is drawn. It is a challenging concept to me that more than zero deaths is acceptable.

Henry Watkins • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News