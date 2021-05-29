 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Too many lack courage to enforce vaccination restrictions
0 comments

Letter: Too many lack courage to enforce vaccination restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A guide to New York's new rules on masks and distancing

FILE - A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. New York eased its mask and social distancing mandates again on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 but people shouldn’t be throwing their face coverings in the garbage just yet. Masks are still required for everyone in many settings. Millions of unvaccinated New Yorkers still have to wear them in most public places. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

 John Minchillo

Regarding the Washington Post article “Most employers shy away from mandating coronavirus vaccines” (May 21): Stupid and stubborn people are using politics to prevent rational responses from our governments and companies.

Too many are lacking the courage to do what is right, from “masks required" (although we won’t make you do it, wink, wink) signs in stores like Walmart, to this reluctance to mandate vaccinations instead of promising meaningful penalties, such as get another job.

To paraphrase one Republican politician, George H.W. Bush, read my lips: People do not have the right to infect any other person or send their unvaccinated children to school unless wearing a mask. Period.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports