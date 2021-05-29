Letter: Too many lack courage to enforce vaccination restrictions

Regarding the Washington Post article “Most employers shy away from mandating coronavirus vaccines” (May 21): Stupid and stubborn people are using politics to prevent rational responses from our governments and companies.

Too many are lacking the courage to do what is right, from “masks required" (although we won’t make you do it, wink, wink) signs in stores like Walmart, to this reluctance to mandate vaccinations instead of promising meaningful penalties, such as get another job.

To paraphrase one Republican politician, George H.W. Bush, read my lips: People do not have the right to infect any other person or send their unvaccinated children to school unless wearing a mask. Period.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.