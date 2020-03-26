Letter: Too many pandemic questions, not enough answers
Letter: Too many pandemic questions, not enough answers

I believe that the public is not getting the full story on the coronavirus pandemic. I have some questions:

If this virus doesn’t cause major illness in 80% of people who contract it, then why is there such a panic? Why is testing for the virus so disorganized? Are the symptoms of the virus only limited to a dry hacking cough, shortness of breath, and a fever? I read recently that doctors don’t really have a handle on all the possible symptoms.

Some of the answers that I’m hearing do not make sense. Here’s hoping that life gets back to normal soon before the next pandemic hits.

Mary Lamping • Kirkwood

