Regarding “Barbed language, coded insults: Signs point to gulf between leaders of St. Louis, St. Louis County at crucial time” (Nov. 18): I am just confused why this is such a big topic. I understand that the Sgt. Keith Wildhaber case is important, but what I don’t understand is why there was an article written about a tweet from the mayor's spokesman? Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long, tweeted about Wildhaber, calling him “one brave dude. Standing up to the discrimination and winning. A huge victory for #LGBT rights in the region and all of Missouri. Glad to join my boss … in toasting and supporting him tonight.”
Is it a big deal because it’s tied to Mayor Krewson, and perhaps her stand against the St. Louis police department? Or is it a big deal because it has to do with the LGBT community? Long is also a part of the LGBT community, so it makes perfect sense why he would be happy for this huge win. This win puts a spotlight on the discrimination that the LGBT community faces in the workplace.
It’s also a big deal because it deals with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Also, I don’t understand how Ernie Trakas, presiding officer of the St. Louis County Council, could say this “shows a lack of leadership.”
Chloe Bang-Guerin • Clayton